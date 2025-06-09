US and China agree to TikTok 'framework'

source: ABC / Website

The United States and China have reached a framework deal on social media platform TikTok as part of broader talks on tariffs and economic policy, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says.

A deal would allow TikTok to keep operating in the United States where it has faced being shut down as soon as September 17 unless it moved to US ownership.

“The framework is for a switch to a US-controlled ownership,” Mr Bessent told reporters in Spain’s capital Madrid at the conclusion of two days of talks, without providing further details.

There could be a short extension of the September 17 deadline for TikTok to finalise the framework deal, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said.

“It would not have been extended without a framework,” Mr Bessent said.

