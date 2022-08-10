Ukraine war must end with liberation of Crimea – Zelensky

[Source: BBC]

The war in Ukraine began with Crimea and must end with its liberation, says President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He was speaking just hours after a string of explosions hit a Russian airbase there, killing one person.

Zelensky did not mention the blasts but devoted his nightly address to the peninsula, saying: “Crimea is Ukrainian and we will never give it up.”

Russia has played down the explosions, and a top Ukrainian adviser denied Ukraine was responsible.

Crimea is officially part of Ukraine but was annexed by Russia in 2014 after a referendum which the international community sees as illegitimate.

Many Ukrainians see this as the start of their war with Russia.

