Uganda has not agreed to take deportees from US

A senior Ugandan official denied on Wednesday a U.S. media report that the country had agreed to take in people deported from the United States, saying it lacked the facilities to accommodate them.

Citing internal U.S. government documents, CBS News reported on Tuesday that Washington had reached deportation deals with Uganda and Honduras as part of its drive to step up expulsions of migrants to countries where they do not have citizenship.

