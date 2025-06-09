Two bodies found in search for Freeport Indonesia workers trapped in mine, reports say

[Source: Reuters]

Two bodies have been recovered in the search for seven Freeport Indonesia workers trapped underground at a major copper mine since September 8 due to heavy mudflows, Indonesian media reported.

The team is still looking for the other workers and the identification process will begin when police arrive, media outlets quoted a company spokesperson as saying.

Representatives for Freeport Indonesia (FCX.N), opens new tab and the local police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

