Two arrested after multiple people stabbed on UK train, police say

The Huntingdon, England, train station in Cambridgeshire is seen after people were stabbed on a train. (Source: Associated Press)

Multiple people have been taken to hospital after a series of stabbings on a train near Cambridge in eastern England on Sunday and two people have been arrested, in what Prime Minister Keir Starmer called an “appalling incident”.

British police and ambulance services said a number of people had been stabbed on the train to Huntingdon, with armed officers seen entering the train in videos on social media.

Cambridgeshire police said they were called at 1939 GMT after reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train.

“Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital,” the police said in a statement.

The East of England Ambulance Service said it mobilised a large scale response to Huntingdon Railway Station.

“We can confirm we have transported multiple patients to hospital,” it said.

Starmer posted on X that the incident was “deeply concerning”.

“My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response,” he said.

