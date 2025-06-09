Nadi outclasses Suva at home

Nadi made a major statement in the Skipper Cup competition last night, defeating Suva 31-26 at HFC Bank Stadium.

Nadi came out firing, scoring two tries inside the opening 10 minutes to take an early lead.

A successful conversion and another try soon after extended Nadi’s advantage to 22-0 before halftime.

Suva returned from the break with renewed determination and began shutting down Nadi’s repeated attacks.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadi added six more points through two successful penalty kicks to stretch their lead to 28-0.

Suva finally opened their account 10 minutes into the second half, reducing the deficit to 28-7.

Nadi quickly regained territory and added another three points through a successful penalty kick to make it 31-7.

Suva gradually found their momentum and scored their second try to bring the score to 31-14.

They added two more tries late in the clash, but their comeback fell short as Nadi held on for a 31-26 victory.