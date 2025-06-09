Security guards seek clearer powers to use force

Security officers are calling for clearer legal powers to use force when dealing with dangerous offenders.

The industry says officers could face legal consequences for actions taken while protecting people and property.

The concern was raised during the review of Fiji’s Security Industry Act 2010.

South Pacific Marine Limited General Manager Jitendra Prasad says licensed security officers should have clearly defined powers to use an approved level of force when necessary.

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“Detainment, and then he was, as an officer, he was not permitted, then it’s no use. So at least if he has some level of, you know, being a licensed security officer, if he has some level of, you know, like an approved force which he can use against the offender, I mean, it becomes legal. I mean, something to think about in that scenario.”

Prasad says any additional powers must come with clear limits and responsibilities.

He also highlights the need for greater compliance with licensing requirements.

Prasad says more operators need to formally register and meet industry standards.

He believes stronger compliance would be essential if security officers are given additional powers.

The Law Reform Commission says security officers generally have the same arrest powers as ordinary citizens, unless legislation provides otherwise.

Law Reform Commissioner Ana Rokomokoti says proposals have been made to give security officers specific legal authority to arrest.

However, she says no such special powers currently exist.

Rokomokoti also acknowledges the changing security environment and the possibility of measures such as batons.

She says the issue remains open for discussion.

Use-of-force and arrest powers remain under consideration as consultations on the Security Industry Act 2010 continue.