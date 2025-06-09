Kasabias expands with $1 million investment

[Supplied: New Kasabias outlet in Labasa Town]

Kasabias has invested approximately $1 million in its second outlet in Labasa, creating 20 new jobs and signalling growing confidence in the Northern Division’s economic potential.

The investment covers infrastructure development, expanded inventory, operational resources and staffing, strengthening the company’s presence and its ability to serve customers across Vanua Levu.

According to Marketing Officer Cameron Yee the decision to establish a second outlet comes after almost a year of operations in Labasa, following strong support from homeowners, contractors, businesses and government stakeholders.

He says the positive response highlighted the need for greater capacity and accessibility in the Northern market.

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The new outlet also brings Kasabias closer to customers and businesses in Labasa Town, with its location along the busy main road providing greater visibility and accessibility.

The 20 new employment opportunities have been created for residents of the Northern Division, while the expansion is expected to generate further economic activity through local contractors, suppliers, service providers and other businesses.

Kasabias views the Northern Division as an area with significant opportunities for business growth and investment.

Ongoing infrastructure development, housing projects, agricultural activity and commercial growth are among the key areas contributing to the region’s economic potential.

The company’s first year of operations in the North has provided firsthand insight into the resilience, ambition and potential of individuals and businesses across Vanua Levu, reinforcing its decision to expand its operations in the region.