Security Industry Act faces review

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Fiji’s security industry could be heading for changes to its licensing and regulatory framework as the Fiji Law Reform Commission reviews the Security Industry Act 2010.

The review is examining how security activities are defined, the current licensing and registration framework, the categories of licences and the role of the Registrar.

Public consultations are being held to gather views from security practitioners and members of the public, including a consultation in Labasa.

Fiji Law Reform Commission Commissioner Ana Rokomokoti says the review is questioning whether the existing licensing mechanism remains sufficient to regulate the industry effectively.

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“So if we look at the Act itself, the Act prescribes certain steps, certain criteria that need to be met for applicants to successfully obtain a license, whether it be a master license, individual license, or provisional license.”

Rokomokoti says Fiji currently follows a traditional licensing approach, which differs from a risk-based model, and the Commission is seeking views on whether the existing categories remain appropriate.

The role of the Registrar is also being examined, with the Commission identifying potential ambiguity around the responsibilities assigned to the position under the current legislation.

The consultation process will help determine whether changes are needed to strengthen the licensing, regulation and oversight of Fiji’s security industry and ensure the legislative framework remains fit for purpose.