Komo and Moce set for Super 8 final

Komo and Moce will meet in the 2026 Super 8 final after Komo edged Kabara by 10 runs in a thrilling semi-final match at Albert Park in Suva yesterday.

Komo held their nerve to secure the win and book their place in the title decider.

They will now face Moce, with the Super 8 tournament set to crown a new champion.

It promises to be a closely fought final, with both teams chasing the title and a chance to be crowned the 2026 Super 8 champions.

The match kicks off at 10am at Albert Park in Suva.