Bibbs cherishes Fiji visit

The past few days of clinics and training sessions have been a special experience for Nadia Bibbs, who is in Fiji helping develop the sport of flag football.

Bibbs is a world champion, having won both silver and gold medals with the United States women’s team, earning a reputation as one of the sport’s top players.

For Bibbs, the real reward has been seeing the excitement on the faces of the children taking part.

Their passion, energy, and eagerness to learn have reminded her why she continues to work to grow the game.

Article continues after advertisement

“It was really fun. After we had a session with the secondary school students, a few of them came up to us and asked, you know, if we’re coming back. Just seeing how excited they were to be part of the program was a reminder of why we do what we do.”

Bibbs and coach Joshua Saunders held their final coaching session in Suva yesterday and will return to the United States this weekend.