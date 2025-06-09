Eyes on the Olympics for Rainibogi

[File Photo]

After reaching the top of the Commonwealth podium, Fiji weightlifting star Taniela Rainibogi is already looking ahead to an even bigger challenge — the Olympic Games.

Rainibogi delivered a record-breaking performance in the men’s 110kg category at the Commonwealth Games, completing a remarkable progression from sixth place at his first Games to bronze at his second, and now gold.

But despite achieving the goal he and his team had worked towards, Rainibogi says there will be little time to celebrate.

For the 110kg champion, the Commonwealth Games campaign is now history, and the next target is firmly in sight.

Article continues after advertisement

“Now we’re looking forward to the Olympic Games.”

Rainibogi says the sacrifice that helped him reach the top of the Commonwealth podium will have to continue as he targets Olympic success.

That means putting training ahead of the celebrations that come with the festive season — just as he did in the lead-up to these Games.

“No New Years, no Christmas, no birthdays. Coming to this Games was a focus for us, and we achieved that goal.”

With the Commonwealth title now secured, Rainibogi knows the road to the Olympics will demand the same level of commitment.