Moce end nine-year wait for Super 8 glory

[Photo: Supplied: Cricket Fiji Facebook page]

Moce are back on top of Fiji cricket after ending a nine-year wait for woodware with a commanding 45-run victory over Komo in the 2026 Cricket Fiji Super 8 final at Albert Park in Suva this afternoon.

After posting 161 runs to set Komo a target of 162, Delaimakotu produced an impressive bowling performance to dismiss their opponents for 116 and seal the championship.

The result marks Moce’s first major cricket title since 2017, bringing an end to a long wait for another taste of success.

Komo struggled to build momentum in their chase as the newly crowned champions kept the pressure on with disciplined bowling and regular wickets, eventually closing out the final in convincing fashion.

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For captain Tunoa Salusalu, the triumph was about more than lifting the trophy.

Salusalu dedicated the victory to the people who had stood behind the team throughout the tournament, thanking God and their supporters for their unwavering encouragement.