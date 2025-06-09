Hibiscus Festival marks 70 years

[Photo: MOLLYN NAKABEA]

Marking 70 years of celebrating community, culture and diversity, the 2026 Hibiscus Festival was officially launched last night under the theme, “Ours to Celebrate.”

The “Mother of All Festivals” will return to its original venue at Albert Park, with organisers hoping to restore its former prominence across the Pacific.

Hibiscus Festival Organising Committee Chair, Dr John Fatiaki, says returning the festival to Albert Park is particularly significant as it marks its 70th anniversary.

“It used to be called the Mother of All Festivals because it is not just a Suva City Council event. The Hibiscus Festival is a national event, and at one point was the only significant festival, and Hibiscus was known throughout the Pacific. So we’re hoping to work our way back to that status over the next few years.”

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Festival Director Ellen Whippy Knight says the theme reflects the festival’s significance to generations of Fijians.

“This is a significant year for the festival, and we wanted our tagline, ‘Ours to Celebrate’, to reflect exactly what Hibiscus means to Fiji. It belongs to the people, the families who have attended over generations, the communities, performers, businesses, Queens and contestants, and everyone who has played a part in its story.”

As part of the 70th anniversary celebrations, this year’s pageant will recognise the inaugural 1956 Hibiscus pageant, with three of its original contestants being honoured: Liebling Marlow, née Hoeflich, who was the first Miss Hibiscus; Su Spears, née Curtis, the first runner-up; and Lilly Manueli, née Pickering, the second runner-up.

A total of 12 contestants will compete for the title of Miss Hibiscus 2026.

The festival will run from 29 August to 5 September.