QVS S U14 powers past MGM

Queen Victoria School will march into the Under-14 Vodafone Deans Trophy final after overcoming a strong Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School 23-15 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this morning.

Coach Moape Vosawale says today’s performance was the result of weeks of focus, hard work and effort.

He commended MGM for giving them a battle worthy of a semi-final, who almost stole the win.

He thanked their supporters for coming out in numbers and cheering on the team.

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As they head back this week, they will go over footage from today’s game and see how they can come back stronger next weekend.

“It wasn’t an easy game, MGM really gave us a run for our money. But I commend the boys for their effort on the field today, and we dedicate the win to all our fans.”

The Vodafone Deans Trophy and Weetbix Raluve Championship is currently underway at the Stadium in Suva and Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch all the action live on Viti+.