ASEAN strengthens regional presence in Suva

Indonesian Ambassador Dupito Darma Simamora, Malaysian High Commissioner Nor ‘Azam Mohd Idrus and Philippine Ambassador Noel M. Novicio

Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines have joined forces to strengthen ASEAN’s presence in Fiji and the Pacific with the launch of the ASEAN Committee in Suva.

The committee was officially launched in Suva on 28 July by Indonesian Ambassador Dupito Darma Simamora, Malaysian High Commissioner Nor ‘Azam Mohd Idrus and Philippine Ambassador Noel M. Novicio.

It is the 56th ASEAN Committee established in a third country or international organisation worldwide.

The committee will promote ASEAN’s interests and identity while coordinating engagement with Fiji, Pacific Islands Forum members, and regional and international organisations.

Article continues after advertisement

Philippine Ambassador Noel M. Novicio, who initiated the initiative, says the platform will raise ASEAN’s profile in the Pacific and strengthen regional cooperation.

Indonesia will chair the committee for the first six months, followed by Malaysia and then the Philippines.

Simamora says the immediate priority is to introduce the committee to the Fiji Government, the Pacific Islands Forum and the diplomatic corps, while advancing cooperation under the ASEAN-PIF partnership.

Idrus says the committee provides a platform for the three countries to strengthen ASEAN unity and speak with one voice in the Pacific.