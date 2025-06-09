Infant among 12 displaced in Tavua Fire

Fire that destroyed a three-flat residential property next to Tavua College early this morning

Twelve people, including a 10-month-old baby, have been displaced following a fire that destroyed a three-flat residential property next to Tavua College early this morning.

The National Fire Authority says no injuries have been confirmed following the incident.

According to NFA Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane, the property, which had partially concrete walls as well as corrugated iron and timber construction, sustained an estimated 85 percent structural damage.

He says the fire also posed a serious threat to a neighboring house located only meters away.

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Sowane says firefighters used hose lines to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to the adjacent property, with a nearby fire hydrant also used during the operation.

Sowane says the incident highlights the speed at which fires can spread, particularly in residential properties containing timber and other combustible materials.

He says the displacement of 12 people, including a young baby, is a reminder of the serious impact fires can have on families and communities.

Sowane is urging households to prioritize early detection and ensure all occupants, including children, know how to evacuate safely in an emergency.

He is also reminding the public to exercise caution when using electrical appliances, cooking equipment, open flames and other potential sources of ignition.

The cause of the Tavua fire has not yet been determined.

The NFA will conduct an investigation to establish the suspected cause and circumstances surrounding the incident.

The authority is urging members of the public to report fires immediately, saying early reporting can help save lives and reduce property damage.