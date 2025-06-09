The village boy at the heart of Ra High’s Deans dream

[Source: Joe Bogiitinii / Facebook]

Ra High School has become one of the biggest stories of the 2026 Deans competition, and at the heart of its unexpected semifinal run is a teenager who has come a long way from the rugby field in rural Ra.

Seventeen-year-old Jack Vokili grew up in Maniava Village, in the Tikina Makawa of Tokaimalo, Ra Province.

In a facebook post by his primary school teacher Joe Bogitini, long before he became a key player for Ra High, Vokili was a familiar face at Tokaimalo District School — usually with a rugby ball nearby or a spanner in his hand.

As a Class Eight student, he had a reputation for being just as handy with a leaking pipe as he was with a rugby ball.

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Years later, it is his rugby that has put him in the spotlight.

Jack scored the match-winning try against defending champions Ratu Kadavulevu School last week, sending Ra High into the Deans semifinals and ending the campaign of one of the tournament favourites.

It was another major upset for a team that has continued to defy expectations throughout the competition.

Ra High had already eliminated the top seed from the North during the elimination round before producing their biggest result yet against RKS.

Now, they are one win away from a place in the Deans final.

For a school from the interior of Ra, the achievement carries significance beyond the rugby field.

Bogitini says the players are representing not only Ra High, but the communities, families and villages that have supported them throughout their journey.

He adds, they may not have the same resources, depth or exposure as some of the traditional rugby powerhouses in the competition.

But what they have shown throughout this campaign is discipline, resilience and belief.

And that belief will be tested again this weekend when they face Grammar in the semifinal in Lautoka.

Grammar will enter the contest with its own pedigree and expectations, but Ra High has already shown it is comfortable playing the role of the outsider.

For Jack, the journey from a young boy playing rugby on an uneven school field in Maniava to scoring a decisive try against the defending champions is a story in itself.

But there is still another chapter to write.

Ra High are now just 80 minutes away from a Deans final.

And for a team that was never expected to get this far, that is a position they intend to embrace.

The plumber from Tokaimalo has already helped fix one of the biggest leaks in the competition.

Now, Vokili and Ra High are hoping to finish the job.

They meet Suva Grammar School tomorrow at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

In another semifinal match, Lelean Memorial School takes on Nasinu Secondary School at 3.40pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch both matches LIVE on VITI plus.