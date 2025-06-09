Another major battle ahead for Rewa FC

IXCEL Rewa FC is gearing up for another high-stakes battle tomorrow when they face Lae City at 3pm in Ba in the OFC Men’s Champions League.

Fresh from a 4-2 victory over Tupapa Maraerenga in a must-win clash on Wednesday, Rewa comes in with confidence and belief.

Captain Tevita Waranivalu has praised his teammates for the hard work, commitment and determination they have shown over the past few weeks, saying the team is ready to face whatever challenge comes their way.

Waranivalu says he is not only determined to lead the side as captain but to stand alongside his teammates and overcome every hurdle together as a team.

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With a place in the semi-finals potentially on the line, Waranivalu knows tomorrow’s clash could be a defining moment in Rewa’s Champions League campaign.

“We went back after our first game, talked about what we wanted to better and we came back and got it right. For our next game, we know it is important and the boys know what the need to do.”

The stage is set, the stakes are high, and Rewa will be leaving everything on the field as they chase another crucial victory.