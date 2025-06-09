169, 0000 abuse survivors in 42 years

[Photo: File]

Nearly 169,000 women and girls have sought support from the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre over the past 42 years.

The centre says 168,145 women and girls have accessed its services for domestic violence, rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment, child abuse and other forms of abuse.

The figures were released as the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre marked its 42nd anniversary.

The centre says many survivors have sought help in search of safety, support and a way forward.

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It says no one should have to face violence alone.

The FWCC says its services have reached women and girls in both rural and urban communities, including women with disabilities, young women and older women.

It has also supported men and boys affected by violence and abuse, as well as members of the LGBTQI+ community.

The centre says it will continue supporting people affected by violence and abuse, while working to ensure survivors have access to safety and support.