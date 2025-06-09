Drug addiction fuels homelessness

[Photo: File]

Drug addiction is contributing to rising homelessness and HIV cases in Fiji.

The government says rehabilitation alone is not enough to fully address the problem.

Minister for Social Protection Sashi Kiran says many young people are ending up on the streets because of drug addiction.

Kiran adds that even after receiving rehabilitation and support, some people return to the streets.

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“A big problem with drugs is that HIV is increasing due to the use of needles. When people living with HIV go back into communities with their families or partners, the virus can spread further within the community.”

Kiran adds the government is expanding drug rehabilitation and counselling services.

She adds that Children who are used on the streets are identified by our teams, their families are counselled, and they are encouraged to access income-generating support so that children are not used to earn money. It is an ongoing task and it is not easy.”

She says people affected by drug addiction also need shelter, counselling, and financial support so they can successfully reintegrate into their communities and live normal, independent lives.