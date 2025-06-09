BSP signals confidence in the economy

BSP says investor confidence in Fiji is strengthening despite global economic uncertainty, as the bank continues investing in new digital banking services across the country and the Pacific.

Chief Information Officer Omid Saberi says international pressures, including rising fuel prices and global tensions, have not affected the bank’s commitment to expanding services and improving customer access.

Saberi says growing demand for banking products and digital services reflects increasing confidence among consumers and investors.

BSP remains focused on making banking easier, cheaper and more accessible while continuing to invest in technology that meets customers’ changing financial needs.

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“And we’re constantly looking to improve and make it easier, make it cheaper for the consumer. And we’re not concerned about what’s happening outside, but we’re focusing on our customers. And we will continue to invest within Fiji and within the Pacific, as a group, to make features and facilities available to the customers.”

Saberi says BSP will continue investing in Fiji and across the Pacific to introduce new features and strengthen digital financial services.

BSP Relieving Country Head Maikash Ali says the bank will continue investing in its products to make services more accessible and convenient.

“That is real, everyday banking convenience, putting greater control into the hands of our customers, wherever they are.”

The bank says its continued investment in digital banking demonstrates its confidence in Fiji’s economy and its commitment to improving financial services across the region.