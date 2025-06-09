Construction of medical simulation centre begins

[Photo: Supplied: Fiji National University Facebook page]

The Fiji National University’s College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences is set to strengthen clinical training following the groundbreaking ceremony for a new simulation centre.

The $USD 9.8-million facility will provide students with a modern and safe environment to practise clinical procedures before applying them in real hospital settings.

FNU Vice Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba says simulation-based learning is particularly important for a small island state where hospital capacity can be limited.

“Through this simulation-based learning, our students will be able to practise clinical procedures, make decisions and work as a team, and learn from experiences in a safe and supporting environment.”

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Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says building a resilient health system requires investment beyond expanding the healthcare workforce.

“Building a resilient health system requires more than expanding the health care workforce. It requires sustained investment in the quality of education, training, and professional development that drives the delivery of quality service.”

Rabuka adds the centre represents a major step forward for health education in Fiji.

He says it will provide students with access to a modern learning environment where clinical skills can be developed and refined before being applied in real-world settings.

Korean Ambassador to Fiji Kwon Young-Seup says the centre will help strengthen the skills and confidence of Fiji’s health professionals.

The CMNHS KOICA Simulation Centre will also support research and learning opportunities for medical students across the region.