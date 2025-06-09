Vakacegu one to watch for MGM U18

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School Under 18 rugby side will step up again tomorrow in the Weetbix Raluve semifinals after beating defending champions Jasper Williams High School in the quarterfinals in Tavua last weekend.

One of the players who really stood out for MGM was their inside center, Vasiti Va’acegu, who has what it takes to go further in rugby.

Vakacegu’s work ethic was immense and she made a valuable contribution to her team’s win against Jasper Williams.

She says her dad really guided her at home.

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The 16 year old who hails from Papua New Guinea with maternal links to Ra knows tomorrow’s semifinal is going to be another new challenge for them.

‘We believe is going to get tougher, although we may have defeated the champs, they were one of our giants because that’s how we viewed them and most of us are young but we believe the Lord will do it and I believe he will again’.

The MGM inside center will be one to watch in the competition, along with sprint champion Lydia Waqairapoa, who scored the winning try in the quarterfinal.

MGM will play Adi Cakobau School in the semifinal tomorrow at the HFC Stadium in Suva at 1:40pm.

You can watch this game and others at the Stadium live on VITI+ for $65.