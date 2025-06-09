New legal diploma partnership

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Fijians in the legal sector will soon be able to upskill through a new Diploma in Legal Office Administration, offered by the Fiji Law Clerk Association and the Oceania Institute of Technology.

The two organizations signed a Memorandum of Agreement this week, creating a pathway for paralegals and legal administration officers to gain formal qualifications and strengthen their skills.

FLCA President Koro Tuitubou says the partnership responds to the growing demand for specialized training for paralegals in Fiji.

He says the association’s 130 members are expected to enroll progressively.

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Under the agreement, OIT will also offer continuing professional development courses for FLCA members at a reduced fee.

OIT says the programme will be taught by Suresh Chandra, who has extensive legal experience and began his career as a paralegal.

OIT Group Chief Executive Dr Hasmukh Lal says the programme addresses the demand for qualified legal administration professionals.

He says the institute focuses on developing qualifications for occupations where formal training pathways are limited, working closely with employers and professional associations.

Classes begin August 31 at OIT’s new Laqere campus, opening next week at Level 1, Challenge Laqere.