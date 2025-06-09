Nasinu holds out against ACS

Nasinu Secondary School survived a scare against Adi Cakobau School, after walking away victorious with a 20-17 win in their under-16 Weetbix Raluve Championship semifinals this morning in Suva.

ACS missed their chance to steal the win after losing possession inside Nasinu’s 22 meter line just seconds from the final hooter.

Nasinu captain Akosita Naibiu says that few seconds were some of the most pressured moments of her life, as they fought hard to keep ACS at bay.

She thanked her teammates for giving their all on the field today, but reminded them that the job wasn’t done yet.

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“They almost managed to get through in the last minute, and I thank the girls for giving everything they had in them. My only advice to them was that all our families and friends were watching us from the sidelines and we needed to make them proud. “

Their focus right now is recovery, before they head back to their drawing board and get their game plan ready for the final.