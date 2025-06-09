FHRADC demands violence-free schools

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is calling for schools to remain safe spaces, free from violence, intimidation and bullying.

The call follows reports that a 16-year-old student was allegedly slapped by a teacher and prevented from leaving a classroom at a Suva school.

Commissioner Alefina Vuki says the allegations should be promptly and impartially investigated by Police and the Ministry of Education.

She says appropriate action should follow the law and established disciplinary procedures, while ensuring due process for everyone involved.

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The Commission has reminded teachers and school authorities of the constitutional right to security of the person.

Vuki says Section 11(2) of the Constitution protects every person from violence, including at home, school, work or any other place.

She says students must also have safe and confidential access to designated child protection officers in every school.

The Commission says students should know where and how to report violence, bullying or other threats to their safety without fear of retaliation.

Vuki acknowledges the pressures faced by teachers, including overcrowded classrooms and growing challenges linked to illicit drugs and substance abuse among students.

She says teachers need adequate counselling, psychosocial support and practical assistance to manage difficult classroom environments.

The Commission says protecting children requires both accountability and support for those working in schools.