Fiji first to lead India’s global flag relay

Fiji has become the first country to hoist the Indian national flag as part of a global initiative marking India’s 80th Independence Day.

Members of the Fiji Indian community gathered early this morning at India House in Suva for the flag hoisting ceremony.

The ceremony is part of the Suryapath Tiranga initiative, a global flag relay following the path of the rising sun from east to west, connecting Indian communities around the world.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, says Fiji is honoured to lead the relay.

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“This is the first place where we hoisted the Indian national flag. We are really delighted to be able to hoist the Indian flag here in the India House in Suva, being the first amongst all our missions.”

Mehta says India’s 80th Independence Day is a significant occasion for Indians and people of Indian origin, bringing a strong sense of pride and connection to their homeland.

He says India has made significant progress since gaining independence in 1947, particularly in healthcare, digital infrastructure, agriculture, renewable energy and physical infrastructure.

Mehta also highlighted the longstanding relationship between India and Fiji, which dates back 147 years to the arrival of the first Girmitiyas.

He says people of Indian origin continue to contribute to Fiji’s development and serve as a strong link between the two countries.

The Suryapath Tiranga relay will now continue through 54 other countries.