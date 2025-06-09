New solar roadmap to boost Fiji's renewable efforts

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji National University, in collaboration with the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition government, is preparing to launch a new National Solar Energy Roadmap.

According to experts, the initiative is part of Fiji’s broader effort to achieve its renewable energy goals.

ISA Director General Ashish Khanna says the plan, expected to launch in the next few months, will provide a practical pathway for Fiji to achieve its target of 100 percent renewable energy.

“The rest of the developing world is accelerating low-cost sustainable energy through solar; almost 2/3 of new plants that are happening anywhere in the world are through solar, and I would like Fiji to accelerate that movement as well.”

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FNU’s Acting Pro Vice Chancellor, Dr Donald John Wilson, says the roadmap will focus on three key areas: solar systems for households, mini-grids for maritime regions, and grid-connected plants to reduce Fiji’s reliance on diesel.

“I believe FNU can also play an important role in bringing these strengths together: the government provides national direction, the International Solar Alliance brings international expertise on global networks, while FNU contributes education, research, innovation and the students and graduates who will take this work forward.”

At a similar event yesterday, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka echoed these sentiments.

“Renewable energy is an important part of the transformation, so are digital technologies, climate-smart agriculture, sustainable transport, resilient infrastructure, efficient water and waste systems and the responsible use of our ocean and natural resources.”

The roadmap is expected to complement a solar-targeted training facility also announced by the International Solar Alliance, strengthening Fiji’s transition to clean energy.