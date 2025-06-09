Agriculture show targets rising farm costs

High fuel and input costs continue to put pressure on farmers.

This year’s Agriculture Show will showcase practical methods to help farmers cut costs and improve productivity.

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Tomasi Tunabuna says the Ministry will promote cost-saving practices, including crop rotation.

“In a sugar cane area where fertilizer is expensive, the introduction of leguminous rotational crops into the sugar cane farming system. The different kinds of leguminous crops that we can grow so that they can be incorporated back into the soil and reduce the cost of fuel and increase in productivity.”

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The show will demonstrate how leguminous crops can be incorporated into farming systems to improve soil health and reduce input costs.

Tunabuna says modern technology can also help reduce reliance on labour and improve productivity.

Farmers will be able to see practical solutions they can adopt to lower costs and increase yields.

The Agriculture Show will run from September 15th to 17th at Subrail Park.