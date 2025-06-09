Champs Labasa in pool A

Defending Extra Battle of the Giants champions, Extra Supermarket Labasa is in pool A for this year’s tournament at 4R Stadium Govind Park in Ba next month.

Labasa will meet Nasinu, Suva and Fiji FACT finalist, Navua.

However, it’s pool B that’s attracting a lot of attention and is dubbed the ‘pool of death’.

Fiji FACT champions and 2026 Extra Premier League winners Ba will meet last year’s BOG runners-up Rewa, Lautoka and Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

Navua Football president, Rajeev Prasad, says they will go all out again in this tournament after falling short in the Fiji FACT.

He also says pool A is a challenging group because Suva and Nasinu can win on their day.

The BOG tournament runs across two weekends from September 4–6 and September 12–13 in Ba.