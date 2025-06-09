Training gives 46 women skills to earn income

Forty-six women from Davuilevu and Nasinu have completed training aimed at helping them build livelihoods and become financially independent.

The women graduated from a three-week Solo Moms Training Programme, where they gained practical skills in tie-dye, screen printing, jewellery making, arts and crafts and other income-generating activities.

They also received financial literacy training to help them manage money, make informed decisions and plan for their families’ futures.

Organisers say the skills can be developed into small businesses, creating opportunities for the women to earn an income and better support their families.

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The programme was facilitated by the Solo Moms Project and funded by the New Zealand Government through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.