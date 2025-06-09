Navutulevu marine conservation site launched

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

A new marine conservation site has been launched in Navutulevu Village, Serua, to protect vulnerable marine species while supporting sustainable fisheries and community livelihoods.

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Alitia Bainivalu launched the Navutulevu Marine Conservation Site and opened a two-day training programme on giant clam farming and marine conservation held from 12 to 13 August.

The initiative will support the conservation and farming of giant clams, black-lip oysters and sea cucumbers, while creating opportunities for reef restoration, ecotourism and aquarium trade exports.

Navutulevu has been designated as a Model Community Site, while Tavarua Island Resort has been designated as a Model Hotel Site.

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The initiative supports the Fiji Aquaculture Development Plan 2024–2028, with lessons from the two model sites expected to guide similar conservation and aquaculture efforts elsewhere in Fiji.