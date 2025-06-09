Tuivaga ready to lead Nasinu again

Tuivaga after their win against Cuvu College last week.

Nasinu Secondary Schools under 18 captain, Maika Tuivaga, knows the pain of falling short in the Vodafone Super Deans.

Tuivaga was part of the side that was thrashed 53-15 by Ratu Kadavulevu School in the final last year.

In 2024, Nasinu went down 27-13 to Queen Victoria School in the final.

This is the third successive year that they’ve made the national semifinals and Tuivaga says they have to go one step further.

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The Nasinu flanker thanks their coaching staff for their wonderful work.

Last week Nasinu who finished second from the southern zone defeated Cuvu College in Tavua.

Nasinu takes on Lelean Memorial School in the main match at the HFC Bank Stadium today at 3:40pm.

At Churchill Park in Lautoka, Suva Grammar School meet Ra High School in the second semifinal at 3pm.

Semifinals at the HFC Stadium and Churchill Park are going to be shown live on VITI+ for $65FJD each.

Matches at Buckhurst Park are also going to air live on VITI+ for $50FJD.