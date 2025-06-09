Hughes calls for composure as Rewa chase semi-final spot

Rewa FC rep Setareki Hughes says composure will be crucial as the side faces a must-win clash against Lae City in the OFC Men’s Champions League this afternoon.

With Lae City FC needing only a draw to progress, Rewa knows nothing short of victory will be enough to keep its semi-final hopes alive.

Hughes says the task is clear, but the team cannot afford to force the game in its search for a goal.

“The key to this match is staying composed.”

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He says Rewa must trust its game plan, remain patient and make the most of its opportunities when they come.

For Hughes, finishing will be just as important as creating chances, with Rewa expecting a tough battle against a quality Lae City outfit.

The Rewa camp is also calling on its supporters to turn out in numbers and get behind the team as it looks to keep its OFC Champions League campaign alive.

Hughes says the players see the supporters as part of the Rewa family and believes their backing could provide an extra lift when the two sides meet at 3pm.