BSP adds 24-hour security window for eDollar users

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BSP has introduced a 24-hour security window to help protect eDollar customers from unauthorised access.

BSP Chief Information Officer Omid Saberi says the measure is aimed at preventing fraud if a customer’s banking credentials are compromised and their wallet is opened on another device.

He says customers will be notified when their eDollar wallet is accessed from a new device and can contact the bank if they did not authorise it.

“And in the meantime, you are informed that someone has opened your eDollar on a new device. Is it you? If it’s not you, call the bank. So that way, any fraudster who, by chance, has got my credentials, even if they open the account somewhere else, it stops them from doing anything. And I’m informed that someone opened my wallet somewhere else, so then I can basically stop it.”

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Saberi says the cooling-off period gives customers time to detect suspicious activity before any transactions can be made.

BSP is also warning customers about phishing messages and fake websites designed to steal passwords, user IDs and one-time passwords.

The bank says it will continue strengthening security across its digital platforms, but customers must also protect their own banking information.

Customers are reminded never to share their passwords, PINs or one-time passwords, and to avoid clicking suspicious links or entering banking details on unverified websites.