PM Rabuka wishes Navatu U19 well

The Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, was deeply moved by a song the Navatu Under-19 rugby team sang at his official residence in Muanikau in Suva yesterday.

PM Rabuka, who hails from Drekeniwai village in the district of Navatu in Cakaudrove spoke to the team and encouraged them ahead of their Vodafone Super Deans semifinal clash with Ratu Kadavulevu School at Buckhurst Park tomorrow.

Rabuka says as a proud son of Navatu, it was a special honor to welcome and share in the important moment with them.

He told the players to go out there tomorrow and give their very best, play with courage, pride, and heart and make all proud.

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The Prime Minister also says they’re behind them and cheering them on every step of the way and asks all supporters to show up tomorrow.

Navatu Secondary School is the lone team from the North in the Deans semifinals.

The Navatu and RKS match kicks off at 1:50pm and will air live on VITI+ with four other games for $50FJD.

Semifinals at the HFC Stadium and Churchill Park are going to be shown live on VITI+ as well for $65FJD each.

Akuila