Navatu stuns RKS to create history

Navatu secondary School defeats Ratu Kadavulevu School.

Navatu Secondary School has created one of the biggest upsets of the Vodafone Deans Trophy competition after beating Ratu Kadavulevu School 22-17 in their Under-19 semi-final.

Burkhurst Park in Suva was swarmed by Navatu fans after the final whistle as history was made.

Head coach Alipate Ravulo says getting this far was not easy.

Despite having little to no training equipment, they have proven that heart and passion matters more than talent.

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“The boys showed a lot of heart today. I’m just amazed at how they held their line today, they gave their all and they came out victorious. We also want to thank all our fans for their support, especially coming out in large numbers to watch the boys.”

RKS had a chance and the time to score, making their way to Navatu’s scoreline, but just couldn’t find a way through.

Ravulo says the loud cheers from their fans and supporters who came out in numbers played a huge role in their win.