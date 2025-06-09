Recycling returns more than double in six months

[Photo: File]

More than 7.5 million beverage containers have been returned for recycling across Fiji in the first six months of this year, with collection numbers more than doubling between the first and second quarters.

Return & Earn Fiji says communities returned just over two million containers in the first quarter, increasing to more than 5.5 million in the second quarter.

The organisation says the figures show growing community participation as more convenient collection centres become available.

The latest expansion is the opening of a new Return & Earn Centre at Korovou Market in Tailevu.

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The Korovou Centre is the programme’s 15th collection centre nationally and the third within the Nausori Town Council municipality.

Return & Earn Fiji says the centre will provide residents, schools, community groups and businesses with a convenient place to return eligible bottles and cans and receive refunds.

The expansion follows the opening of the Nakasi Market Centre on July 31.

In less than two weeks, the Nakasi Centre collected more than 15,000 beverage containers.

Return & Earn Fiji representative Dwain Qalovaki says the growing collection numbers show that communities are responding when recycling facilities are located close to where people live, work and study.

Nausori Town Council Acting Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Kumar says the council is exploring additional collection points and pop-up recycling opportunities to encourage more people to participate.

Return & Earn Fiji currently operates across eight municipalities and continues to expand its network in partnership with municipal councils and local communities.