New soldiers told to protect Fiji’s democratic values

Source: RFMF Facebook Page

New RFMF soldiers have been told to uphold democracy and ensure reforms within the Force become permanent.

One-hundred-and-45 recruits graduated from the Basic Recruit Course yesterday, with Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai reminding them their responsibility goes beyond defending Fiji’s borders.

He says they are joining an institution shaped by Fiji’s difficult political history and must ensure the Force’s change in direction continues.

Kalouniwai pointed to the RFMF’s commitment during the 2022 General Election to respect the democratic process, regardless of the outcome.

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He also reflected on the November 2000 mutiny, including the memorial for a soldier who died defending the institution and the traditional matanigasau made to the families of the disbanded unit.

The Commander told the recruits that reconciliation demonstrates discipline rather than weakness.

He also highlighted the RFMF’s submission to the Constitution Review Commission, including its recommendation to remove constitutional immunity that had protected the architects of past rebellions from prosecution.

Kalouniwai told the new soldiers they did not write those chapters of Fiji’s history, but from the moment they join the Force, they are responsible for ensuring the changes are permanent.

The 145 recruits completed three months of military training before officially becoming members of the RFMF.