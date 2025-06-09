Fiji rolls out HIV PrEP nationwide

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji has rolled out pre-exposure prophylaxis nationwide as the country battles a growing HIV epidemic, giving HIV-negative individuals a new option to protect themselves.

UNAIDS Country Director Renata Ram says PrEP is a major step forward in Fiji’s HIV response, reducing the risk of acquiring HIV through sexual transmission by up to 99 percent when taken correctly.

Ram says the service was successfully rolled out nationwide in May and is available free of charge through HIV hubs in Suva, Lautoka and Labasa, as well as at specific medical clinics.

Ram adds that greater public awareness is needed so people understand that PrEP is a prevention measure, not a treatment for HIV.

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“And also, PrEP should be taken not as a replacement for condoms or a replacement for clean needles, but as part of a combination of prevention. So, you still need to get tested every three months when you’re on PrEP. So, this is very important because sometimes a person may not be very regular with taking their tablets.”

Ram adds that individuals must test HIV-negative before enrolling in the PrEP programme and continue testing every three months.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says the Ministry is working on various programmes to curb the spread of HIV.

UNAIDS says Fiji also needs a stronger harm-reduction programme, including access to sterile injecting equipment, while addressing legal and social barriers.