Ubuntu-Bula trophy heads to South Africa

[Photo: Supplied: Fiji Rugby Facebook page]

The Vodafone Fijiana XV have fallen short in their bid to claim the Ubuntu-Bula, going down 29-22 to South Africa in the second Test at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Fijiana made the stronger start, showing intent and physicality to put the visitors under pressure early.

Their reward was a 10-5 lead at halftime, with Fiji looking well placed to push for a first win over the Springbok Women on home soil this year.

But South Africa returned from the break with renewed purpose, lifting the tempo and applying greater pressure on the Fijiana defence.

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The visitors’ ability to maintain possession and build pressure began to turn the momentum in their favour, as South Africa found gaps in the Fijian defence and converted their opportunities to take control of the contest.

Fijiana continued to fight until the final whistle, but South Africa’s second-half surge proved decisive as the Springbok Women secured back-to-back victories in Fiji.

The result means South Africa take the Ubuntu-Bula, while Fijiana are left to reflect on a match that showed plenty of promise in the opening half but ultimately slipped away after the break