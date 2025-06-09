Puamau names Fiji squad for FIBA Asia Cup pre-qualifiers

[Photo: File]

Fiji Basketball head coach Manoa Puamau has named a 12-member squad for the FIBA Asia Cup pre-qualifiers in Mongolia later this month.

Mongolia will host the tournament from August 24 to September 2, with Fiji set to face a higher level of international competition as it continues to build its national programme.

The squad features a mix of experienced players and emerging talent, with Jordan Lum Kon and Zack Tuivanuavou named as the point guards.

Ju Waqabaca, John Mar, Tyrone Mcleannen and Nikhil Peters make up the shooting guard options, while William Qounadovu, Adrial Tuivanuavou and Victor Koyamainavure have been selected at power forward.

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Joshua Motufaga, Ioane Naivalurua and Josh Fox will provide the options at centre.

Three players — Benji Tabua, Gabby Tuivanuavou and Osea Tuamoto — have been named as non-travelling reserves.

Puamau says the squad was selected based on the players’ performances during preparation and their ability to fit Fiji’s style of play.

“We’re really pleased with the group we’ve selected for Mongolia. We’ve chosen players who we believe best fit the way we want to play, who have shown commitment throughout our preparation, and who are ready to represent Fiji with pride.”

He says the tournament will provide an important opportunity for the players to test themselves against stronger international opposition.

“It’s a great opportunity for this group to test themselves at a higher international level and take another important step forward for Fiji Basketball.”

The Mongolia campaign will be an important test for Puamau and his squad as Fiji looks to gain valuable international experience and continue its development on the regional basketball stage.