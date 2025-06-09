Fiji targets high-value U.S. Mahogany market

Fiji is targeting high-value U.S. markets for its mahogany, including guitar components and high-end furniture.

Fiji Hardwood Corporation Chief Executive Semi Dranibaka says the United States remains an important market for Fiji mahogany, with the corporation looking to move into higher-value products.

The issue was raised during a Public Accounts Committee hearing, where questions were asked about how Fiji mahogany compares with timber from South America and what gives Fiji an advantage.

Dranibaka says Fiji-grown mahogany originates from seeds brought from South America and planted in Fiji, and is marketed as genuine mahogany.

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He says Fiji’s plantation-based supply and the quality of its timber give the country an advantage as natural harvesting of mahogany in some countries faces increasing restrictions.

Dranibaka says the corporation wants to target specialised markets that can deliver greater returns.

“Fiji should attract niche markets like guitar components the high value furniture high-end so that is what we are planning also to be able to address those markets.”

The corporation is also exploring cooperation with Fiji Pine, including the possible use of existing processing facilities for mahogany.

It says annual production could eventually reach between 150-thousand and 200-thousand cubic metres, if market demand, processing capacity and exports grow alongside production.