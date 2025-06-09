Tudravu tips Ra High, former school Nasinu for Deans final

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force will step up its presence around the Vodafone Super Deans Rugby semi-finals today, as four schools battle for a place in the final.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has extended his best wishes to all participating teams, while assuring players, officials and supporters that police will be deployed to maintain safety and security.

Tudravu says traffic officers will be stationed on the roads, while other officers will conduct checks and patrol the game venue throughout the day.

He is also calling on former students, parents, teachers and supporters to play their part in ensuring the semi-finals are enjoyed in a safe and incident-free environment.

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Those travelling to the venue have been urged to leave early to avoid the last-minute rush.

In the Under-18 semi-finals, Ra High School takes on Suva Grammar School, while Lelean Memorial School faces Nasinu Secondary School.

And while the Commissioner is backing all four teams, he has made his own predictions — tipping Ra High and Nasinu Secondary School to come out on top.

Nasinu takes on Lelean Memorial School in the main match at the HFC Bank Stadium at 3:40pm.

At Churchill Park in Lautoka, Suva Grammar School meet Ra High School in the second semifinal at 3pm.

The semifinals at HFC Stadium and Churchill Park will be shown live on VITI+ for $ 65 FJD each.

Matches at Buckhurst Park will also air live on VITI+ for $ 50 FJD.