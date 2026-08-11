Fiji now has 11 registered political parties

The Liberation of Fiji Party (LFP) has been officially registered as a political party, bringing the total number of registered political parties in Fiji to 11.

Registrar of Political Parties Ana Mataiciwa approved the registration of the LFP under the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013.

According to the Registrar, the LFP met all legal requirements for registration under the Act.

The party resubmitted its application on 20 July 2026, after its initial application was not approved on 3 July 2026.

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Mataiciwa says with its registration now approved, the LFP is required to comply with all statutory obligations applicable to newly registered political parties. This includes submitting the required declarations and disclosures within the prescribed timelines.

The registration of the LFP marks the latest addition to Fiji’s political landscape and increases the number of registered political parties in the country to 11.