HRADC welcomes progress in remand centre investigation

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission welcomes the progress made by the Fiji Corrections Service and the Fiji Police Force in investigating the alleged assault of a remand prisoner at the Lautoka Remand Centre.

FHRADC notes the action taken following the alleged incident, including the charging of an FCS officer with assault and the suspension of six officers pending internal disciplinary proceedings.

Commissioner Alefina Vuki says these processes must be carried out independently, transparently and in accordance with the law, with due regard for the rights of all parties.

She says a team from the FHRADC visited the Lautoka Remand Centre last week to assess the welfare of the remand prisoner concerned.

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The Commission will continue to monitor the matter and is planning inspections of FCS facilities in the coming weeks.