Kirpal granted bail after assault allegation

Kirpal outside the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Former FijiFirst parliamentarian and Independent MP Sanjay Kirpal has been granted bail following an alleged assault.

Kirpal and co-accused Avinesh Ram appeared before Resident Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne this afternoon in relation to the alleged incident.

The court heard that both accused sought to reconcile the matter with the complainant.

Both Kirpal and Ram were granted bail with a non-cash bail condition of $500 each.

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The matter remains before the court.