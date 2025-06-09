Buleki targets stronger Fijiana response

[Photo: FILE]

Vodafone Fijiana XVs winger Adi Vani Buleki is confident the team can bounce back when they face the Springbok Women in Lautoka this weekend.

Buleki scored on her XVs debut last week as Fijiana went down 55-12 to South Africa in Suva.

The winger says the loss has been put behind them, with the team now focused on improving ahead of the second match for the Ubuntu-Bula Trophy.

Buleki says she was nervous playing XVs for Fiji for the first time at home but was pleased to score on debut.

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She says her experience with the Fiji 7s team and Western Force has helped her adapt to the longer format.

Buleki says playing alongside former 7s teammates has also made the transition easier.

She is now hoping to build on her debut performance and score more tries against the Springboks.

Fijiana will take on the Springboks at 1pm tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka.