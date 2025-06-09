Semi-final spot on the line for Rewa

There will be no room for error tomorrow as Rewa FC battles for a place in the semi-finals of the OFC Men’s Champions League.

The Delta Tigers return to the 4R Govind Park Stadium to face Lae City in their last pool game, riding high after a commanding 4-2 victory on Wednesday.

But the job is far from finished.

Captain Tevita Waranivalu and his side know how important this clash is, and they have spent the past two days rectifying their mistakes and sharpening their game plan.

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Waranivaly has been watching La City closely in their last two games, and has a fair idea of what to expect from them.

“They are a good side, they have been playing really well, and we are excited to play tomorrow. We hope our fans here in Ba can come out in numbers and show their support.”

Rewa will face Lae City tomorrow at 3pm at the 4R Stadium Govind Park in Ba.